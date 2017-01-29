× Several dogs found shot, dumped along rural North Carolina road

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are trying to determine who shot and killed several dogs that were found along a rural road in Union County last week.

WSOC reported that an animal services deputy on Friday discovered seven dogs that had been shot.

The dogs were hunting dogs and did not have microchips, so investigators don’t know who they belonged to.

The sheriff’s office said the landowner where the dogs were found is not a local resident. The incident remains under investigation.