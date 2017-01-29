× North Carolina mom, dad, baby daughter all share the same birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County couple is counting their blessings while also working through their disbelief. Michael and Lisa Hall’s daughter was born on the same day as both of their birthdays, according to WTVD.

Newborn London Hall was born on January 27. She shares a birthday with mom and dad. The chances of this happening are one in 48 million.

“It’s the best birthday gift I think either one of us could have,” said Lowe-Hall. “I think it is crazy that I have the same birthday as my husband and now to have my daughter’s birthday the same day is extremely special.”

London was due January 26. There were complications during labor and doctors at Rex Hospital decided to do a C-section. London was delivered around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

“She is 6 pounds 7 ounces,” explained mom. “Just to have my first child and it’s a little girl, I really wanted a little girl really badly, so just to have her, and to have her healthy, is the main thing.”

Little baby, big odds!!Newborn London Hall is a 1-in-48 million baby born on same exact day as both parents..So Crazy!🎀#ABC11 @RexHealthcare pic.twitter.com/Pn5cBSHqEl — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 27, 2017