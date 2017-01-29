× Man shot in leg during altercation in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man was shot in the leg and injured outside a home in Burlington on Sunday morning, according to Burlington police.

Officers responded to the incident in the 600 block of Oak Street at about 11:15 a.m., according to Sgt. H.S. Brown with Burlington police.

Police said the victim and two or three other people were involved in an altercation in a yard.

The victim was shot in the leg and airlifted to an Orange County hospital, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police are looking for the suspects and have not released details about their identities.

The window of a vehicle parked in the area was broken during a fight, but was not damaged by gunfire, according to Brown.