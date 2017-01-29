× Gov. Cooper slams President Trump’s executive order, says it makes US troops overseas less safe

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Sunday that condemns President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration.

The statement reads as follows:

“The executive order issued by the President will make our homeland and our troops serving overseas less safe. Our vetting process has to be tough and thorough, but we should not impose a religious test to enter the country. It’s especially troubling that individuals who risked their lives to protect our troops and served alongside them are now being turned away. We can secure the safety of our country without separating families, hurting our businesses, and turning away good people who need our help.”

Trump signed an executive order Friday that barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for at least the next 90 days.

The White House said the mandate is to keep America safe. It is one part of the executive order Trump signed Friday dubbed: “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.”

A federal judge granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the US.