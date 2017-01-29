× Duke University ‘deeply concerned’ about President Trump’s executive order limiting immigration

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke University has released a statement saying the school is “deeply concerned” about President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration.

The statement, published to the school’s website on Sunday, said in part:

“Duke University is committed to, and is greatly enriched by, the open exchange of students, scholars and ideas from all over the globe. We are deeply concerned about the well-being of students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by the policies that have now been put in place, and will join with the rest of higher education to bring these concerns to the attention of policymakers and the public.”

The statement went on to state, “Duke University cannot and will not share confidential student records with law enforcement agencies—local, state, or federal—without a subpoena.”

Trump signed an executive order Friday that barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for at least the next 90 days.

The White House said the mandate is to keep America safe. It is one part of the executive order Trump signed Friday dubbed: “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.”

A federal judge granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the US.

Meanwhile, for a second consecutive day, protesters rallied across the country against President Trump’s immigration policies.