Bride in T-rex costume surprises groom during NC wedding shoot

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. – A bride dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex to surprise her soon-to-be-husband during a North Carolina wedding shoot.

Photographer Jon Murray posted a video of the special moment to Facebook on Monday, which has been watched nearly 3,000,000 times.

Murray told FOX8 that he filmed the video on Nov. 5th on Bald Head Island in Brunswick County.

“I’ve done a lot of first looks and none compare to this one,” he said. “The groom was definitely not expecting it and it was hilarious to watch unfold.”

The video shows groom Tom Gardner turning around to get a first glance at his bride. He immediately starts laughing when he sees her dressed up like a dinosaur.

“The reason I chose the T-Rex costume was because my middle name is ‘Rex,’” bride Beth Gardner told FOX8. “So I thought it would be a great way to celebrate my family-history while also embracing my new name: Gardner.”