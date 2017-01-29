1 person displaced, treated for smoke inhalation after Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person was displaced and is being treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Crews responded to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. at 1323 C.E. Gray Drive, according to Winston-Salem police and fire communications.

The fire was under control before 9 a.m. and Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupant.

Extensive damage was reported to the home. The fire department said the fire was caused by ruptured oxygen cylinders.

The home had working smoke detectors, the fire department said on Twitter.

Update on C. E. Gray: Extensive damage due to the rupture of Oxygen cylinders. Occupant is being treated for smoke inhalation. #wsfire .81 pic.twitter.com/JeBkduaLIZ — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 29, 2017