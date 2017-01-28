× Police looking for missing 21-year-old Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington said they are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Justin Christopher Hall, also known as “Opie Hall,” has been described as a 5’7” white male weighing about 150 pounds with a red mustache, red goatee and red shaggy hair.

Hall was last seen by family on Tuesday in Burlington, Burlington police said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on Hall’s whereabouts can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Burlington/Alamance Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.