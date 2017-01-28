× Officer sues Walmart for firing him for carrying gun while working as police officer

TAYLOR, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer is suing Walmart after he says he was fired for carrying his police-issued gun while in the store, according to WREG.

Michael Zuby said he stopped by the Walmart store where he worked to grab some lunch while on-duty and in uniform.

Zuby worked as security at the store and was told by his boss he had to take his gun out of the store.

Zuby was told that store employees are never allowed to carry a gun while on the property, according to the Times-Tribune.

Zuby reportedly said he was required by law to carry the gun while on-duty as an officer.

Store managers told the police department not to send Zuby to the store if police were called, according to the lawsuit. The police chief refused the request.

The lawsuit was filed in October and has recently garnered new attention.

Walmart responded by saying it offered Zuby a different job at the same pay rate or to move him to another store outside of the town.