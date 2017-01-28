× North Carolina dad and kids playing Pokemon GO discover dead body

MATTHEWS, N.C. – A father and his children found a dead body while playing Pokemon GO in North Carolina, according to WBTV.

The body was found in a parking lot in Matthews at about 8 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities in Union County.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Andrew Michael Moore. An autopsy is pending.

“There was no sign of a struggle at the scene and no obvious cause of death was noted,” a deputy said, according to WBTV.

Last year, there were at least two other incidents of Pokemon Go players finding bodies, one in New Hampshire and another in Wyoming.