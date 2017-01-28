New museum exhibit showcases Cheerwine’s history in honor of the NC drink’s 100th birthday

SALISBURY, N.C. — A new exhibit at the Rowan Museum in Salisbury commemorates the 100th anniversary of Cheerwine.

The Cheerwine: 100 Years Exhibit opens at 1 p.m. Sunday at 202 North Main St. and documents the family business’ evolution through the years.

It is free and open to the public and will be displayed until the end of the year. Exhibit hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Various Cheerwine photos, artifacts and memorabilia will be on display.

Organizers have been collecting items for the display for about six months, according to Joy Harper, Cheerwine’s head of marketing and great-great granddaughter of the soft drink’s founder.

Harper said most the items are owned by Cheerwine and others are collectibles that have been donated.

“It’s a really neat way to see how Cheerwine has evolved over time,” Harper told FOX8.

The cherry-flavored drink has been produced in Salisbury since 1917. Harper said Cheerwine stays true to its roots and is still run by the same family.

Additionally, Cheerwine will also host a free birthday celebration on May 20th in Salisbury. The festival will be open to the public and will include live bands, barbecue and free Cheerwine.