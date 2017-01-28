North Carolina teenager racing over 100 mph dies in crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina teenager racing more than 100 miles per hour has died in a crash, according to WSOC.

Thomas Smith IV, 17, of Gaston County, was killed when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree Jan. 14 in Gastonia. A crash report said he was going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police said Smith was racing his friend when they passed a police car. The other driver noticed the police car and slowed down.

Smith lost control and slammed into a tree on the driver’s side at 75 mph, according to investigators. His passenger is still in the hospital.

Smith’s parents asked police not to charge the other driver, who is a close friend. A security camera captured some video but not enough to charge the other driver.