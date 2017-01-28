FedEx driver gets national support after video shows him saving American flag from being torched

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A group of protesters in Iowa City got more than they bargained for when tried to burn an American flag, according to WQAD.

A FedEx worker stepped in, dousing the flames and took the flag away — and the incident was caught on video. Another bystander argued with the protesters.

When the group tried to burn another flag — the FedEx worker came back and extinguished the fire.

The group says their message behind burning the flag wasn’t anti-veteran. Instead they say they were protesting racial and social injustice.

Two of the protesters were arrested and charged with violating the city’s public burn ordinance.

FedEx confirmed Saturday morning on Twitter that he will be allowed to keep his job, after thousands of people signed an online petition to make sure he doesn’t lose his job over the incident.

The employee says his actions have nothing to do with the company.

We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status. — FedEx (@FedEx) January 28, 2017

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

Wait @FedEx are you seriously disciplining #fedexguy he's a hero. Not his fault you guys donated millions to loser HRC. Do the right thing! pic.twitter.com/UdlFs3inGQ — Patriotic Rosie (@almostjingo) January 28, 2017

He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a FedEx Guy. pic.twitter.com/atOS9mAwBk — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 26, 2017