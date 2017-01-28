× 4 NC women accused of spray-painting anti-Donald Trump messages

BOONE, N.C. — Four women have been arrested after several buildings, signs and a police car were vandalized in Boone with obscene messages.

Taryn Bledsoe, 22, Julia Grainger, 22, Elizabeth Prier, 22, and Hannah Seay, 21, all of Boone, each face seven counts of misdemeanor graffiti vandalism and one count of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

The vandalism happened shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 21 in downtown Boone, Boone police said in a press release.

WSOC reported that the vandalism included anti-Donald Trump messages. A Boone police car was spray-painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” and an Earth Fare health food store was spray-painted with “Neoliberalism!!!”

Each suspect received a $1,500 secured bond pending a March 1 appearance in Watauga District Court.