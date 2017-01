× 1 person taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Hwy. 64 in Randolph County at the intersection of Old Lexington Road on Friday.

One car made a left turn in front of another and the two collided, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Christopher Knox.

One person was taken to Randolph Hospital. The extent of the injuries has not been released.