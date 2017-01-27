Woman warning others about medical training company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jalessa Whitmore already works in health care but wanted to expand her options.

"I wanted to be able to do something different outside of what I`m already doing so I figured that would be a quick program I could do outside of work," she said.

So, she signed up for an EKG and phlebotomy technician class with Brite-Sun Health Training. The company also does business as Carolina Allied Health Training.

In total, the class was $1,500.

Just one day before class was set to begin, she received an email from the company telling her the location and time had changed. That's when she started to investigate.

She quickly found that the better Business Bureau gave Brite-Sun Health Training an F rating.

