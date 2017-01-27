× Woman robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Coliseum Boulevard around 6:32 a.m. in reference to a robbery, according to a press release. The victim was approached by as suspect and robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.