Woman accused of embezzling from Guilford County middle school PTSA

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is accused of embezzling from a Guilford County middle school parent-teacher-student association.

Elizabeth Tanner Royals, 37, is charged with embezzlement, according to a news release from High Point police.

Royals is accused of embezzling $38,308 from the Southwest Guilford Middle School PTSA, the release said.

According to High Point police, Royals had fiduciary responsibilities to the organization.

Royals was given a $2,000 bond.