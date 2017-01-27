Woman accused of embezzling from Guilford County middle school PTSA
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is accused of embezzling from a Guilford County middle school parent-teacher-student association.
Elizabeth Tanner Royals, 37, is charged with embezzlement, according to a news release from High Point police.
Royals is accused of embezzling $38,308 from the Southwest Guilford Middle School PTSA, the release said.
According to High Point police, Royals had fiduciary responsibilities to the organization.
Royals was given a $2,000 bond.
35.955692 -80.005318