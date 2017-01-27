Wake Forest University professor serves as consultant for new Barbie campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mattel’s recent commercial “Dads Who Play Barbie” has received a lot of buzz since airing during the AFC Championship game Sunday.

The ad shows dads playing Barbie with their daughters.

The commercial has ties to the Piedmont.

Wake Forest University professor Dr. Linda Nielsen has been asked by Mattel to serve as a consultant for its new “You Can Be Anything” campaign.

The campaign focuses on the relationships between girls and their dads and how a positive dynamic plays a vital role in nurturing a girl’s potential.

“I think the commercials that Mattel did are groundbreaking in that they present fathers and young daughters interacting in very creative, very natural ways,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen is a leading expert on the relationships between fathers and daughters.

Pantene also reached out to her last year to develop its 2016 Super Bowl ad showing NFL players styling their daughters’ hair.