Video shows teacher shooting toy gun at image of Trump, yelling ‘die’

DALLAS -- A Texas teacher was placed on administrative leave after a video of her shooting a toy gun at an image of President Donald Trump and yelling "die" surfaced on the internet.

The video appears to show high school teacher Payal Modi shooting a blue squirt gun at Trump, according to KTVT. You can hear her loudly screaming "die."

The video first appeared on a personal Instagram account on Jan. 20 and is believed to have been taken following Trump's inauguration, Dallas News reports. The account has since been made private.

The Dallas Independent School District posted about the incident on Facebook Thursday afternoon:

Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we cannot comment. Please note, this Facebook page is not a forum to discuss personnel matters such as this. Comments that do so will be removed, and repeat offenders will be banned from the page.

