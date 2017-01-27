Triad refugees concerned about President Trump’s plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Refugees living in the Triad met Friday looking for answers to what President Donald Trump's executive order on illegal immigrating could mean for them and family overseas. Trumps orders tighten the country's refugee and visa policies and stops refugee admission from some countries for four months.

The group met at World Relief, an international organization that partners with churches to help those fleeing dangerous areas of the world and settle in the United States.

"It's not a choice to leave your country," said Natacha Nikokeza, who fled war-torn Burundi 11 years ago. "For me, I would give everything to go back and live safely in my country but I cant," she said. "If you make it here [in the United States] you know all you want is for your family members to join where you know they will be safe and are not going to be killed every now and then or jailed and tortured."

Nikokeza helps with World Relief where Friday the group met with a number of refugees who fear under Trump's orders they'll never see their loved ones overseas again or if they travel to visit family they'll never be able to return to the United States. Right now it's unclear the answers to their questions.

"I have so many dreams, so many things I want to do here," said Noor Alsamraai, who came to the United State from Iraq. Alsamraai and her family helped U.S. soldiers in Iraq and with it no longer safe for her family there they moved to the U.S. three years ago. "I want to serve this country," she said. "Not all the people are terrorist, not all the people are bad."