Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems as if everyone's talking about the president's executive actions on immigration. Congressman Mark Walker will join us live. His thoughts on the wall and how to pay for it.

Impulse buyers/blown budgets. How "under control" was your Christmas shopping this past year?

And some things you need to look out for if you're trying to get training in the health care field.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.