× North Carolina prison escapee arrested after living under false identity for decades

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A North Carolina prison escapee has been arrested after living under a false identity for decades.

The Daily Mail reported that Stephen Michael York escaped from a North Carolina prison in 1975 and started living under the identity of a dead infant. He had been serving time for armed robbery.

The infant, Joel Dean Hanes, died in 1949 and York filed his insurance claims, got married and got his driver’s license under Hanes’ name for decades.

York got into a car wreck in Florida last year and gave himself away after handing over his real ID and one under Hanes’ names, according to the Daily Mail.

The suspect turned himself in earlier this week after an arrest warrant was issued. He now faces multiple identity theft and fraud charges.