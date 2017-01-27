× NC substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting two elementary school girls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina substitute teacher is accused of sexually assaulting two elementary school girls, according to WBTV.

John Holland Rader, 34, of Charlotte, faces six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

The crimes involved a student at Merry Oaks Elementary School who told police that the suspect forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions, according to WBTV. A second victim was also identified and interviewed.

The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police on Jan. 11 about the investigation.

The principal of the school sent a letter to parents about the arrest, saying the school will provide support to students and families during the ongoing investigation.