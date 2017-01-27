N.C. A&T to celebrate the life of astronaut Ronald McNair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will celebrate the life of former astronaut and school alumnus Ronald McNair on Friday.

The South Carolina native graduated from N.C. A&T in 1971 before earning his Ph.D. in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1976.

In 1978, he was selected to become a NASA astronaut and became the second African American to go into space when he flew aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1984.

McNair, along with six other crew members, were killed when the Challenger exploded during takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

The celebration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center. The event is free and open to the public.