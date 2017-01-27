× Mother, 2 daughters reported missing in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are searching for a mother and her two daughters.

Melissa McGarvey and her two daughters, Keely and Riley Oneil, were last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe McGarvey could be experiencing a medical issue.

She was last seen driving a white Chevy Cruze with North Carolina tag EBY-6300.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699.