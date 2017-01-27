× Man reported missing from Rockingham County assisted living facility

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County are looking for a man who was reported missing from an assisted living facility on Thursday morning.

Antoine Bivins left the Moyer’s Rest Home, where he lived, at 5767 N.C.135 in Stoneville at about 6 a.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Bivins left the facility without clearance to do so, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing a heavy green jacket and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office has provided a photo of him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or 911.