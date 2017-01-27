Locals ‘March for Life’ in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People from across the country came out to protest abortion at the 44th annual “March for Life” Friday afternoon. A youth group from Greensboro was among the thousands in Washington, D.C.

Theresa Beitzell went to the march with the group from St. Paul Catholic Church.

"Both my little sisters are adopted and their birth mom was about to abort both of them. My mom and dad saved two kids’ lives,” Beitzell said.

Many people at the march held signs that said things like “we stand for life,” “stop abortion now” and “defund planned parenthood.”

"There is mixed emotions,” said Gilbert Kolofieke, another youth group member. “Although it can be a sad occasion because you look at all the lives that have been lost since the enactment of Roe vs. Wade in this country, it is a joyful occasion to celebrate life, to see the beauty, the joy on all the faces of the American citizens who are here today."

This is the 44th year since Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in this country. It’s a big year for many pro-lifers at the march. They believe a new administration brings a chance to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the march.

"Because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us at marches like this all across the nation, life is winning again,” Pence said.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning funds for abortions overseas. Pence says it’s the first of many moves toward a more pro-life America. Next week, Trump is expected to make his Supreme Court justice pick.

"I like to say over there at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., we are in the promise keeping business," Pence said.

We reached out to Planned Parenthood to see if they had anything to say about the march. They said they do not comment on any anti-abortion protests.