Ivanka Trump’s son crawls for first time in White House

WASHINGTON — If the White House didn’t feel like home before, it certainly will now.

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable video Wednesday of her 10-month-old son Theodore crawling for the first time in the White House.

The video shows Trump’s 5-year-old daughter Arabella encouraging the little tike as he crawls across the floor.

Her post read, “There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!”

Since Donald Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20, Ivanka has posted photos and videos on social media, highlighting the family’s new life in Washington.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have three children together.