Former Yadkin County dispatcher, Forbush athletic trainer accused of statutory sex offenses

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A former Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, firefighter and school athletic trainer is facing multiple sex offense charges.

Matthew Reid Norman, 22, of Boonville, is charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual offense and seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation on allegations of sexual contact with juveniles, the release said.

In addition to being a former sheriff’s office dispatcher, Norman worked as a volunteer firefighter with Arlington Fire and Rescue and was an athletic trainer with Forbush high and middle schools, the release said. He was also a basketball referee and baseball umpire for the two schools.

The alleged crimes happened during the fall of 2013.

Norman was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 1.