Former NC State basketball player Charles Shackleford found dead

KINSTON, N.C. — Former North Carolina State University basketball star Charles Shackleford was found dead Friday morning.

Shackleford, 50, was discovered at his home in Kinston, North Carolina, WNCT reports. The cause of death has not been determined.

He played basketball at N.C. State from 1985 through 1988. He was drafted by the Nets in 1988 and played with them for two seasons before finishing his career with the 76ers and Timberwolves.

Over his NBA career, the center/power forward averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The investigation is ongoing.