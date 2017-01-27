Donald Trump’s immigration orders spark rallies in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Friday afternoon rally in downtown Greensboro attracted a crowd of about 75 people. Immigrants, city officials and protesters gathered to speak out against President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration.

The rally is happening just the day after a similar protest in Greensboro Thursday night.

The midday rally lasted for about an hour. Those in attendance expressed concerns over new policies announced earlier this week, which calls for:

The immediate building of a wall on the southern border.

Putting anyone caught crossing the border in jail.

Making any undocumented immigrant charged with any crime a priority for deportation.

Hiring 5,000 border agents.

Banning sanctuary cities and threatening to withdraw federal funding from cities that don't comply.

Immigrants at the rally expressed concerns over the future relationship between law enforcement and the immigrant community.

Many at the rally fear the new policies could lead to an increase in deportation of undocumented individuals, and in turn, lead to broken families.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan addressed those concerns during the rally.

"I spoke with the chief of police yesterday and asked him if anything was going to change-- after these executive orders," Vaughan said. "And he said no. That our police officers are not ICE officers."

Trump is also expected to sign another executive order that would cut back on legal immigration from the Middle East.

Ernie Wittenborn, chairman of the Guilford County GOP, responded to the recent rallies. His statement said, in part:

"We in the Guilford County Republican Party support completely the common sense approach to illegal immigration that President Trump has taken. These orders underscore that President Trump is finally addressing the illegal immigration problem that our prior leaders have ignored for far too long. They demonstrate that he is prioritizing his approach in a very rational manner and that he understands that a problem, which has been building for approximately 40 years, cannot be corrected instantaneously. It will take a determined sequence of steps to first control our borders, remove dangerous felons, and gain control of our Visa program. He also understands that our legal immigration statutes need to be updated. "