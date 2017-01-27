× Bojangles’ last surviving co-founder dies

ATLANTA — The last surviving co-founder of North Carolina-based Bojangles’ passed away Wednesday morning.

Richard B. Thomas, 82, passed away from an illness in Atlanta, WBTV reports. Family says he died peacefully.

In 1977, Thomas and Jack Fulk founded the popular chicken chain in Charlotte.

He worked with Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas and KFC founder Colonel Sanders before he and Fulk established Bojangles’.

In addition to Bojangles’, Thomas started a 24-hour restaurant in Atlanta called R. Thomas Deluxe Grill in 1985.

