Angry Coach K bans players from locker room after recent losing streak

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was upset after the team’s loss to N.C. State on Monday and he wasn’t afraid to tell them.

During a team meeting held at his house Tuesday night, he informed players they were forbidden from wearing Blue Devils apparel and temporarily banned from the locker room.

A source told ESPN the penalty would last “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

Duke’s 84-82 home loss to N.C. State dropped the team’s record to 2-3 since Coach K took a leave of absence for back surgery. It was also their first home loss to N.C. State since 1995.

The No. 17 ranked Blue Devils were the preseason pick to win the national championship. They have an overall record of 15-5.