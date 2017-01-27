Actor Mike Connors dies at 91

TARZANA, Calif. — Actor Mike Connors died Thursday afternoon at the age of 91.

Connors, best known for his leading role in the hit TV show “Mannix,” passed away a week after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Mannix” premiered in 1967 and ran for eight years, eventually becoming one of the era’s most popular crime shows, Fox News reports.

“Up until Mannix, most private investigators were hard-nosed, cynical guys who lived in a seedy area and had no emotions,” Connors said in an interview in 1997. “Mannix got emotionally involved. He was not above being taken advantage of.”

In addition to “Mannix,” Connors appeared in “Two and a Half Men,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and “Downtown Heat.”

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Wells, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

The loss is the second prominent celebrity death in the last two days as actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away Wednesday at the age of 80.

“Today beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” said representative Mara Buxbaum. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

