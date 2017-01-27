× 4 vehicles struck by bullets in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Four vehicles were struck by bullets in Burlington late Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:31 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Smith Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings in the roadway.

After an investigation, they determined that four parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire. The vehicles were all unoccupied.

Police say a white vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.