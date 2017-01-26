Virginia mom and children missing more than 3 days found safe in North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia mom and her two children who had been missing since Sunday have been found safe in North Carolina, Virginia Beach officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

LOCATED – Monica Lamping & her 2 children have been located SAFE in an adjoining state. @CityofVaBeach https://t.co/WZdkmS4yHh pic.twitter.com/Fu9XZy7ViQ — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 25, 2017

Monica Lamping and her two children had not been heard from by family or friends since 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WTKR. Her vehicle had been tracked going through the Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel in Virginia at 2 a.m.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, fire officials were called to a fire at Lamping’s home. Investigators believe the cause of the fire may be linked to an electrical space heater.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Lamping and both children were found safe in an adjoining state. Police also said that their investigation revealed they left under their own free will.

Lamping’s ex-husband said the trio was found in North Carolina.