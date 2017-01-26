Reading helps inspire young High Point elementary school student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Reading is all the rage at Kirkman Elementary School in High Point.

Essence Jackson, a fifth-grade student, is using books to help obtain her goal of becoming a lawyer.

"I want to be a lawyer because lawyers help people," Jackson says. "I want to help people and at least try to make a difference in this crazy world."

She is a student who leads by example.

"She wants to be a lawyer and it's my job to feed that," said Kirkman Elementary School Principal Jamal Crawford. "You want to be a lawyer, here's a book, I think that may help you with that."

That's why Crawford is working hard to pack the library with new books and technological upgrades.

"For me, it's about equity and access," he says. "It's about making sure my students have the same opportunities as students regardless of where they live in the district. We are slowly but surely getting to a library space that's about to do that."

He says it's also about giving back to the community.

