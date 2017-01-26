× Polls finds Wilmington the most popular city in NC; Winston-Salem and Greensboro close behind

A poll found that Wilmington is North Carolina’s favorite city with several Piedmont Triad locations trailing close behind.

A new Public Policy Polling survey asked North Carolinians not just the cities they like but about the sports teams they root for, the food they eat and the weather they prefer.

Sixty-nine percent of people surveyed for the North Carolina Culture Poll 2017 said they liked Wilmington versus only 4 percent who said they didn’t.

Raleigh (62 percent favorable) and Asheville (61 percent) ranked next.

Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Chapel Hill are in a virtual fourth-place tie with 56 percent approval. The tiebreaker came from people who hold unfavorable views of these cities — 11 percent for Winston-Salem, 14 percent for Greensboro and 15 percent for Chapel Hill.

Next in the rankings is Cary at seventh, followed by Charlotte, Greenville, Carrboro, Durham and Fayetteville.

