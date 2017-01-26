Person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrack train in Greensboro Wednesday night.

According to Kimberly Woods with Amtrak Media Relations, the incident happened at 7:14 p.m.

Amtrak Train 76 was traveling eastbound on Gillespie Street at Peachtree Street when it made contact with the pedestrian before coming to a stop at Holts Chapel Road near East Market Street.

Woods said 41 passengers were on the train at the time of the incident. No passengers or crew on the train were injured.

Authorities are now working to identify the victim and notify the next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing.