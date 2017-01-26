New amphitheater in Lexington nears completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Construction is almost finished on Lexington's new amphitheater.

"[We will] have a great place for the community to come and enjoy events," said City Manager Alan Carson.

With just a few details still left like putting up signage and building a handicap ramp, the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater is just a few months away from its first act.

"I hope to see plays down there,” Carson said. “I hope the churches will use it."

Carson says the venue will host everything from live music to concerts to private events.

The amphitheater is large enough to hold 5,000 to 6,000 people.

Carson says the goal isn’t just entertainment but to get those visiting the city to keep coming back.

"They'll eat, spend the night," he said. "It may bring people to town that wouldn't have come otherwise."

Thirty to 40 events are already planned for the amphitheater within the next year.

Carson says opening the venue will be a big part of revitalizing the Depot District and Uptown area.

"I think it's a win-win for all of us," Carson said.

"It is so different for our little town," said business owner Mark Gosselin, who owns Café 35 a few blocks away. "We're not that far from the amphitheater and so we're looking for an increase in business."

He thinks the amphitheater will jazz up the city's nightlife and expand its brand beyond barbecue.

"Lexington is also more than barbecue and with the amphitheater, that's just another piece of the puzzle," Gosselin said.

The amphitheater is expected to open the first weekend in April.