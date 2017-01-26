× NC senator receives 10 boxes of lard after ‘if brains were lard’ women’s marchers tweet

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several boxes of lard were sent to a North Carolina senator after she posted a tweet on Monday comparing the brains of women’s march participants to animal fat, according to the News & Observer.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s original tweet read, “Message to crazies @ Women’s March – If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are.”

The tweet has since been deleted and she later apologized for the post.

By Thursday, at least 10 boxes of lard were sent to the Krawiec’s office in Raleigh, the newspaper reports.

On Amazon’s listing for 64-oz. containers of Armour Lard, several people wrote that they purchased and sent the lard to the senator.

User ZimZimZimmer wrote: “I just sent four pounds to her [Krawiec] Senate Office in Raleigh and couldn’t be more delighted with my purchase! Highly recommend!!!!”

Senator Krawiec has not commented on the matter.