NC man stabs couple with samurai sword during online meet up

BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stabbed a married couple with a samurai sword during an online meet up in December 2016.

John Michael Juba, 27, of Wilmington, is facing assault charges in connection with the incident, WCSC reports.

On Dec. 5, a woman and her husband visited a home in South Carolina to purchase items listed on the “OfferUp” app. While at the home, a loud altercation began between the seller and Juba, which prompted the wife to run away.

When she did, she felt a “searing pain in her back thigh” and noticed she had been stabbed. She ran to her car and fled the scene.

The seller told deputies when the woman’s husband went to pick something up off the floor, Juba charged the man and stabbed him in the abdomen with the sword.

After speaking to the woman, the deputy received information regarding a man with a sword dripping with blood knocking on a neighbor’s door.

At the scene, authorities noticed blood on the front porch.

Following an investigation, Juba was arrested and taken to jail.

He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.