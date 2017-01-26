National Spouses Day: Davidson County couple celebrates 75 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Walter and Vazelle Portis have been married for a long time -- they celebrated 75 years this January. On Thursday, National Spouses Day, they shared with us what marriage has been like.

"Hard to believe how the years they just passed by," Walter said.

Walter, 94, and Vazelle, 91, got married when they were in their teens, 16 and 19. They met in Winston-Salem and married one month after knowing one another.

"My mom and dad had a fit," Vazelle said. "When we got back, oh did they have a fit, that's why we ran away. Took about two weeks before they got over it."

The two went to York, South Carolina, to get hitched. They brought along two family members.

"We had to have two witnesses," Walter said.

The secret to their marriage, they say, is laughter and love.

Some of their best memories is with their six children. The couple raised their family in Midway. They had five girls and one boy. The family looks forward to their one-week beach vacations together.

In their spare time, the couple likes to read and watch television. They both were mill workers in Thomasville before retiring.

While they've had their ups and down, just like every couple, the pair says they've stood by each other through it all.

"When I got married I thought, well, it's going to be from now on as long as I live," Vazelle said.