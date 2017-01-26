× Missing woman, mother of former reality TV star, found

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Thursday morning they’ve found a woman who was reportedly kidnapped from a home in Decatur.

Police said Kimberly Moore, 54, was found at her home in Cobb County just after 11 a.m. on Thursday after her daughter said she discovered her missing the night before.

Police said Moore is currently on her way to the DeKalb County Police Department, but their investigation is ongoing so authorities said they won’t release much more information right now.

According to DeKalb County Police, Chevanta Mack, Moore’s daughter, arrived at the home on Maplewood Drive in DeKalb County on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. and found the front door of the home kicked in.

Mack, who appeared on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” also says the home was ransacked.

A helicopter and a K-9 unit have been called in to help search for Moore. Police said foul play is suspected during their initial investigation.

Source: WGCL