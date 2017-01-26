McDonald’s to give away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac special sauce on Thursday

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac special sauce on Thursday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the fast food giant’s release of the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac — two new takes on the classic Big Mac.

The Grand Mac has two beef patties that total one-third pound of meat. The Mac Jr. will be just a single-layer burger.

The traditional Big Mac has two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.

The limited edition bottles will be given out at participating locations on a first come, first served basis. The promotion begins at 1 p.m.

The locations in Piedmont Triad include:

2738 S. Main St., High Point

2900 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem

4427 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro

For a complete list of restaurants around the country that will give away the sauce, click here.