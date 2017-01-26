× Man struck, killed by Amtrak train in Greensboro deemed an accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The death of a 54-year-old man who was struck by an Amtrack train in Greensboro Wednesday night has been deemed an accident, according to a news release.

Amtrak Train 76 was traveling eastbound on Gillespie Street at Peachtree Street around 7:17 p.m. when it made contact with James Edward Thacker before coming to a stop at Holts Chapel Road near East Market Street. Witnesses say Thacker was sitting between the rails at the time of the collision.

41 passengers were on the train at the time of the incident, according to Kimberly Woods with Amtrak Media Relations. No passengers or crew on the train were injured.

The Greensboro Police Department provided several safety tips:

Trains cannot turn nor stop quickly enough to avoid a collision with a person on the tracks

People should always expect a train to be coming on the rails or at roadway intersections

Always assume railroad tracks are working

Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians must be alert around railroad tracks

Avoid anything that would prevent hearing or seeing an oncoming train – such as texting

Do not try to “beat” a train