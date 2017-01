× Man shot in head in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon.

Officers came to 1003 Arbor Drive at 4:32 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim, who has only been identified by police as male, was shot in the head but was coherent and talking when officers got to the scene.

Guilford County EMS is treating the victim.

No suspect information has been released.