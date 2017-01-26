Local literacy program needs volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Several adults in Guilford County want to get better at reading, writing and math, but a local program needs volunteers to help teach those subjects.

Workers with the Reading Connections organization say in Guilford County there are more than 70,000 people who have a literacy problem.

The group offers free adult tutoring sessions in High Point and Greensboro. Right now the program is helping about 80 adults and needs more volunteers because of an increasing interest in the tutorials.

Program coordinators say the environment is welcoming to all adults, no matter what level of literacy you have.

"It feels like a surrogate family because there’s that support system that the students might not have otherwise," said Blake Hamilton, Adult Basics Education coordinator for The High Point Office of Reading Connections. "The tutors take to heart to each and every student. We really need more tutors, because that is a resource that we’re in a deficit of."

Those interested in becoming a tutor need to attend an orientation and then two follow-up training sessions. Tutors are asked to commit one year to the program and anywhere from two-four hours a week. The next opportunity to get trained is in February at the High Point Public Library located at 901 N. Main St.:

Orientation –– Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Session I –– Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Session II –– Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tutors are needed in both High Point and Greensboro.

For more information on upcoming training opportunities, click here. The program also offers additional literacy programs for several other demographics.

Tutor Cynthia Hall leads a session of about five adults who meet twice a week. The group practices reading to each other. Hall clips interesting articles out of newspapers for her class.

"I like to see them progress, to see them reach... whatever their own goals are," Hall said.